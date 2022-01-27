Watch
Albert Avenue will be closed again in 2022 for the Albert El Fresco outdoor seating

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021.
East Lansing City Hall.
City of East Lansing
Posted at 6:51 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 19:10:00-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing City Council approved the closure of Albert Avenue downtown again this year as part of the Albert El Fresco placemaking project.

Albert El Fresco started last summer as part of the Daytime. Nighttime. Anytime. Project, hosting events with live music, yoga and game nights.

The Albert El Fresco project in 2022 will begin April 27 and run through Sept. 11.

During that time, Albert Avenue will be closed off and picnic tables and other outdoor activities will be available.

Mikayla Temple

