After fire destroys building, Alpha & Omega Services in Williamston figuring out next steps

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — A fire destroyed the building that housed Alpha & Omega Services in Williamston. Now the fireplace and chimney business is working out the next move.

Patty Harvey, 2021

The fire began around 5 p.m. Friday in the warehouse part of their building.

“Some of our technicians had gotten back and were going back into our warehouse to get some parts," said Alpha & Omega marketing manager Zachary Wickard. "Then they discovered a very large fire that was happening in one of the rooms.”

By the time it was found, the fire was so large the building had to be evacuated.

Patty Harvey, 2021

“We went back there to see if maybe we could use a fire extinguisher on it and it was beyond the point of control so we vacated the area and got to safety,” Wickard said.

No one was injured, but the whole building was destroyed. Wickard said now they're trying to find a new location.

Mikayla Temple The Alpha & Omega building is completely destroyed after the fire that broke out last Friday.

“The building contained both our office and our warehouse so the next steps are going to be finding an office location to operate out of as well as a warehouse to operate out of,” he said.

For now, Alpha & Omega is still operating, just out of their homes.

“We’re still open for business, but we’re just, we’re kind of homeless at the moment," Wickard said.

The Williamston fire department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook