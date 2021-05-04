Abbot Rd. will be closed starting next week due to construction

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Beginning Monday, May 10, Abbot Road between West Saginaw Highway and Lake Lansing Road will be closed to through traffic.

The project will shape and pave the roadway, replace select parts of the sidewalk, sidewalk ramp upgrades, pavement marking, and sign improvements.

One lane will remain open for those who reside in the construction area. Businesses within the construction area will be maintained during the closure.

City of East Lansing, 2021. This map shows the detour route motorists will be advised to take instead of using Abbot Road.

Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detours to Harrison Road.

Monday's start date is weather permitting. The project is scheduled to be completed by August 13, 2021.

Additional information can be found on the construction project notice that was delivered to residents and business owners who live and/or own property in the project area.

