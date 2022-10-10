Abbot Rd. Park now Azaadiikaa Park

EAST LANSING, Mich. — To celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday and every day after, the City of East Lansing renamed Abbot Road Park.

The park is now Azaadiikaa Park which means 'many cottonwoods.'

The change made on Indigenous Peoples' Day is to honor the Indigenous People who gather, trade, learn, work and celebrate in the Greater Lansing Area.

A committee made up of community members and the Indigenous community in East Lansing surveyed the park before deciding on the name.

They also created the new logo and sign posted at the front of the park.

“We just wanted to make sure we touched on all of our teachings," said committee member Shay Sandoval Flores. "We’re all from different tribes, but we wanted to be respectful of all ancestors.”

The city will soon be working to put up signage around the park explaining the importance and ties to Indigenous culture.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook