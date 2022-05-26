A new dispensary opens in Webberville

EAST LANSING, Mich. — C3 Industries has opened a marijuana dispensary in Webberville.

This comes after the cannabis company announced the expansion of their indoor facility, lab and greenhouse in Webberville.

The dispensary will be their ninth in Michigan and will be located right by the Webberville exit off of Interstate 96.

"It'll be really exciting to be able to shop so close to where we produce the product," said Vishal Rungta, the president and co-founder of C3 Industries. "We are literally producing these products down the road at our facility, and then they are available for consumers at the dispensary."

Rungta said they are hoping High Profile will be the go-to dispensary for residents from Webberville, Fowlerville, Howell, Mason and Williamston.

"We also think that this location is in the middle of an area that doesn't have a lot of dispensaries," Rungta said. "If you look to the west, there is really nothing before you get to Lansing from Webberville. If you look to the east, there is nothing for about 30 to 40 minutes of driving."

C3 Industries doesn't only offer their own products but also carries a variety of other brands.

According to Rungta, once the greenhouse expansion is done, which is expected by August, they will have 150 employees in Webberville.

