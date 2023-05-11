Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodEast Lansing - Okemos - Haslett - Williamston - Webberville

A behind the scenes look at Wicked at the Wharton Center

Posted at 5:01 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 17:01:36-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Take a backstage look at Wicked while it's at the Wharton Center! Learn new facts, check out up-close visuals of the costumes and more.

Wicked is now playing at the Wharton Center until May 28. Tickets can be purchased in person, over the phone or online on the Wharton Center website.

