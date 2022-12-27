Watch Now
82 year-old Timber Ridge resident dies from extreme cold exposure

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 1:04 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 13:04:32-05

BATH TWP., Mich. — An 82 year-old woman in Bath Township has died from extreme cold exposure.

Bath Township Police responded to Timber Ridge Village around 7 a.m. Friday.

A snowplow driver clearing the parking lot found the woman curled up in the snow on the north end of the parking lot.

Timber Ridge caregivers were notified and the woman was transported to Sparrow Hospital.

She later died at the hospital.

Bath Township Police are investigating this incident and the woman's identity has not been released.

