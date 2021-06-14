MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 46-year-old woman was stabbed in Haslett on Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Lake Drive at approximately 10:15 p.m. on reports of an ongoing fight, Meridian Township police said in a news release.

They found the woman with non-life threatening injuries, and she was taken to a local hospital.

A 57 year-old man was arrested at the scene, and police are seeking charges through the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police said the suspect and victim know each other and that the assault does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Investigator Dan King at (517) 853-4800 or king@meridian.mi.us or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s social media sites.

