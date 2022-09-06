Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodEast Lansing - Okemos - Haslett - Williamston - Webberville

40 years and new shows: The Wharton Center celebrates a milestone

New shows and 40 years, the Wharton Center has a lot to be celebrating this season. Take a look at what's coming and where you can buy tickets.
Wharton Center for performing arts
Posted at 4:20 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 16:20:14-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Wharton Center for Performing Arts Public Relations Manager Bob Hoffman sits down with Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins to talk about the theater's 40th anniversary and shows you can look forward to.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

