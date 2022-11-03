3 men plead guilty to armed robbery of courier van in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. — Three men involved in a staged robbery of a courier van in downtown Okemos last Februray, have pleaded guilty to the charges.

Paschal Uchendu, 27, Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris Junior, 20, have pleaded guilty in staging the armed robbery of the van carrying more than $1.2 million.

“This inside job was a foolish endeavor that earned these young men serious felony charges and federal criminal records,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “I commend law enforcement for quickly solving this crime through a thorough and effective investigation.”

The Department of Justice said Paschal organized the staged robbery of the van he was driving. On Feb. 15, Stephen and Harris followed the van in another vehicle and faked a car crash. Stephen then entered the vehicle with a gun.

Paschal drove the van to a different location and unlocked the vault for the two men.

Stephen and Harris were reportedly given $25,000 for their role in the heist. They then fled to Georgia after they were contacted by police.

The three men were charged Sept. 21.

Stephen Uchendu pleaded guilty to the interstate transportation of stolen property Sept. 28, Paschal Uchendu pleaded guilty to bank larceny Oct. 12 and Todd Harris pleaded guilty to the interstate transportation of stolen property Wednesday.

All three men face up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of unsupervised release and fines in excess of $250,000.

Stephen and Paschal will be sentenced in March. Harris is still awaiting a sentencing date.

Almost half of the $1.2 million dollars has still not been recovered.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with prior assistance from the Meridian Township Police Department.

