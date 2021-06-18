2021 Summer Solstice Jazz Festival will take place in a virtual and hybrid format next weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The 2021 Summer Solstice Jazz Festival (SSJF) will be taking place in a virtual/hybrid format from June 25-27.
In partnership with the MSU College of Music,, 18 bands will perform live sets at Murray Hall in MSU's Billman Music Pavilion. The performances will be live streamed on the SSJF Facebook Page and YouTube channel. Community members can also enjoy listening and viewing the festival's live stream at several community locations.
The schedule is:
Friday, June 25 – 6-11:30 p.m.
- Online on YouTube and Facebook
- Downtown East Lansing, Albert EL Fresco pedestrian space (Albert Avenue between M.A.C. Avenue and Abbot Road)
- Audio only, 6-11 p.m.
- Beggar’s Banquet (218 Abbot Road)
- Audio and video, 6-9 p.m.
- East Lansing Hannah Community Center, Albert A. White Performing Arts Theatre (819 Abbot Road)
- Audio and video, 6-9 p.m. Summer Solstice Jazz Festival
Saturday, June 26 – 12:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
- Online on YouTube or Facebook
- Downtown East Lansing, Albert EL Fresco pedestrian space (Albert Avenue between M.A.C. Avenue and Abbot Road)
- Audio only, noon-11 p.m.
- Beggar’s Banquet (218 Abbot Road)
- Audio and video, 3-9 p.m.
Sunday, June 27 – 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Online on YouTube or Facebook
- Downtown East Lansing, Albert EL Fresco pedestrian space (Albert Avenue between M.A.C. Avenue and Abbot Road)
- Audio only, noon-8:30 p.m.
This year’s festival lineup includes:
- Arlene McDaniel Quartet
- The Sunny Wilkinson Quartet
- The Diego Rivera Quartet
- Grupo Aye
- The Juan Cortes Quartet
- The Ciara Connolly Quartet
- Jordyn Davis and Composetheway
- Sam Corey
- Roger Jones and Higher Calling
- Gayelynn McKinney and McKinney Zone
- Andrew Speight
- Orquesta Ritmo
- Heartland Klezmorim
- Kammy Yedor
- Noah Jackson
- Randy Napoleon
- Naima Shamborguer and the Pick and Roll Band
- The Rodney Whitaker Group.
The performer schedule and bios can be found on the SSJF webpage: https://www.eljazzfest.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=33.
