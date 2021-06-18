2021 Summer Solstice Jazz Festival will take place in a virtual and hybrid format next weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The 2021 Summer Solstice Jazz Festival (SSJF) will be taking place in a virtual/hybrid format from June 25-27.

In partnership with the MSU College of Music,, 18 bands will perform live sets at Murray Hall in MSU's Billman Music Pavilion. The performances will be live streamed on the SSJF Facebook Page and YouTube channel. Community members can also enjoy listening and viewing the festival's live stream at several community locations.

The schedule is:

Friday, June 25 – 6-11:30 p.m.



Online on YouTube and Facebook https://www.youtube.com/c/summersolsticejazzfestival [youtube.com] https://www.facebook.com/SummerSolsticeJazzFestival [facebook.com]

Downtown East Lansing, Albert EL Fresco pedestrian space (Albert Avenue between M.A.C. Avenue and Abbot Road) Audio only, 6-11 p.m.

Beggar’s Banquet (218 Abbot Road) Audio and video, 6-9 p.m.

East Lansing Hannah Community Center, Albert A. White Performing Arts Theatre (819 Abbot Road) Audio and video, 6-9 p.m. Summer Solstice Jazz Festival



Saturday, June 26 – 12:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.



Online on YouTube or Facebook https://www.youtube.com/c/summersolsticejazzfestival [youtube.com] https://www.facebook.com/SummerSolsticeJazzFestival [facebook.com]

Downtown East Lansing, Albert EL Fresco pedestrian space (Albert Avenue between M.A.C. Avenue and Abbot Road) Audio only, noon-11 p.m.

Beggar’s Banquet (218 Abbot Road) Audio and video, 3-9 p.m.



Sunday, June 27 – 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.



Online on YouTube or Facebook https://www.youtube.com/c/summersolsticejazzfestival [youtube.com] https://www.facebook.com/SummerSolsticeJazzFestival [facebook.com]

Downtown East Lansing, Albert EL Fresco pedestrian space (Albert Avenue between M.A.C. Avenue and Abbot Road) Audio only, noon-8:30 p.m.



This year’s festival lineup includes:



Arlene McDaniel Quartet

The Sunny Wilkinson Quartet

The Diego Rivera Quartet

Grupo Aye

The Juan Cortes Quartet

The Ciara Connolly Quartet

Jordyn Davis and Composetheway

Sam Corey

Roger Jones and Higher Calling

Gayelynn McKinney and McKinney Zone

Andrew Speight

Orquesta Ritmo

Heartland Klezmorim

Kammy Yedor

Noah Jackson

Randy Napoleon

Naima Shamborguer and the Pick and Roll Band

The Rodney Whitaker Group.

The performer schedule and bios can be found on the SSJF webpage: https://www.eljazzfest.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=33.

