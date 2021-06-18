Watch
2021 Summer Solstice Jazz Festival will take place in a virtual and hybrid format next weekend

Summer Solstice Jazz Festival, 2018.
The 2021 Summer Solstice Jazz Festival will take place June 25-27.
East Lansing Summer Solstice Jazz Festival
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 11:38:48-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The 2021 Summer Solstice Jazz Festival (SSJF) will be taking place in a virtual/hybrid format from June 25-27.

In partnership with the MSU College of Music,, 18 bands will perform live sets at Murray Hall in MSU's Billman Music Pavilion. The performances will be live streamed on the SSJF Facebook Page and YouTube channel. Community members can also enjoy listening and viewing the festival's live stream at several community locations.

The schedule is:

Friday, June 25 – 6-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 26 – 12:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27 – 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

This year’s festival lineup includes:

  • Arlene McDaniel Quartet
  • The Sunny Wilkinson Quartet
  • The Diego Rivera Quartet
  • Grupo Aye
  • The Juan Cortes Quartet
  • The Ciara Connolly Quartet
  • Jordyn Davis and Composetheway
  • Sam Corey
  • Roger Jones and Higher Calling
  • Gayelynn McKinney and McKinney Zone
  • Andrew Speight
  • Orquesta Ritmo
  • Heartland Klezmorim
  • Kammy Yedor
  • Noah Jackson
  • Randy Napoleon
  • Naima Shamborguer and the Pick and Roll Band
  • The Rodney Whitaker Group.

The performer schedule and bios can be found on the SSJF webpage: https://www.eljazzfest.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=33.

