150 new homes coming to Meridian Township

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Meridian Township will soon have 150 new homes.

East Lansing home builder Mayberry Homes is working on a development called Silverleaf off of Bennett Road.

It will consist of 150 homes for a total of 76.5 acres. An additional 22 acres to the north of the development will be green space.

Meridian Township Director of Community and Planning Tim Schmitt says the next step in the process is for the planning commission to approve a drain basin on the site.

“There was a lot of concern, especially when this project first came in, about the drainage," said Schmitt. "It's still very much under review. Nothing's going to get built until the drain commissioner's office signs off on the drainage for the site.”

The development plan was approved two years ago and one of the concerns neighbors expressed was increased traffic.

Schmitt says he understands that concern and that the township will address it in the future, if need be.

“We know the traffic's not going into the neighborhood, because the connection to the neighborhood was severed so all the traffic's going to Bennett Road," Schmitt said. "So let's see what actually comes of it, and then make the enhancements we need to the system going forward.”

Schmitt says this development is exciting because it's bringing more new homes to the township.

The next steps will be taken at the Planning Commission meeting on Feb. 28 and the developer will then work with the Ingham County drain commissioner's office before breaking ground.

“It requires a substantial amount of work on their part and so we're really in the middle stage right now," Schmitt said. " If all goes well, I think they would like to start pushing dirt this summer, because I think they start to see in the next year, they're going to start running out of lots in their other subdivisions, so they have to start putting some pipe in the ground and get new subdivisions going.”

There isn't a set date for construction to be complete.

Homes in Silverleaf will start around $500,000.

