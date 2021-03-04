101-year-old Okemos woman has a birthday wish: to walk again

OKEMOS, Mich. — Three months ago, Eva Salinas was given three days to live.

Now, she's getting ready to celebrate her 102 birthday next month and has one wish: to walk again.

Traci Ruiz has been friends with Salinas for 28 years. It started with a cup of coffee.

“My husband says he went into the kitchen and had a pot of coffee and offered her a cup,” Salinas said.

Traci Ruiz Consultants Salinas and Ruiz have been friends for 28 years.

Salinas was a happy, healthy woman. But as quarantine continued, Ruiz saw a decline in her health

“Mrs. Salinas literally did circles buzzing all over the nursing home," Ruiz said. "Very mobile. Then with isolation it was very hard on her."

And Salinas said she missed social interaction.

"It's kinda sad you know?" she said.

The night before Thanksgiving, she fell from her bed. Ruiz was told Salinas didn't have much time left.

“Hospice came in and told me she was actively dying and they gave her about three days to live,” Ruiz said.

But Salinas hung on.

“The three days turned into 30 some days,” Ruiz said.

Now, she's looking forward to her 102nd birthday on April 23. She only has one little wish.

“She’s progressing, and her goal is to walk again by her birthday," Ruiz said.

She started physical therapy last week and that wish is looking like it could come true.

“She’s gotten from the bed to the bathroom. She’s actually made it to the hallway with their assistance,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz said Salinas could soon be released from hospice care. Ruiz might not be able to go in and see her anymore and is worried about what that could mean for her socially.

"She loves having company and she loves the phone calls," Ruiz said.

Mikayla Temple Salinas looks forward to window visits from friends and family.

Salinas loves getting window visits and will be looking forward to birthday wishes in any form.

“Come on up and just say hi!” Salinas said.

She hopes she'll be walking by then.

“How I wish," Salinas said. "How I wish."

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook