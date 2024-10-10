‘You see more of them than normal guns’, residents concerned about ‘Switch’ firearms

A 'switch' device converts semi-automatic guns into automatic weapons, capable of firing 30 rounds in seconds.

The Ingham County prosecutor's office reported five cases of individuals charged with attaching switches to guns in the past two years.

Two suspects were recently arrested in Lansing with stolen Glock pistols, one equipped with a switch.

Watch video above to learn more. For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Lansing gun prevention advocate Aaron Blankenburg is battling to get all illegal guns off the streets, but some are certainly more powerful than others.

“They basically turn into machine guns they could let out 30 rounds in the matter of seconds,” Blankenburg said.

He's talking about a device known as a switch, which Michigan State Police described as a tool that allows a shooter to fire a lot more rounds than a semi-automatic weapon.

“You see more of them than you see normal guns nowadays,”

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office backed that up and told in the past 2 years, 5 people in the county have been charged with attaching switches to guns.

Two of those people were arrested by MSP in Lansing last month Lt. Rene Gonzalez tells us the two male suspects, 24 and 26, were taken into custody after police located two stolen Glock pistols in their car, one of them had a switch attached to it.

Gonzalez said his team is seeing an uptick in these switches, part of the reason is because they’re easily accessible.

“You could buy them, they're illegal to put on a weapon, but people do sell them, you could buy them at gun shows on the internet and some people event 3d print them,” Gonzelaz.

Overall this year, LPD has managed to seize more than 300 illegal guns.

