"You are not the moment that someone else inflicted on you": Lansing advocacy groups reiterate their resources

The Women's center of Greater Lansing offers a variety of services to domestic and sexual abuse survivors including support groups and counseling

Small Talk is a children's advocacy group that offers similar services geared toward youth

These 2 groups along with many others in the Lansing area are stepping up now more than ever following the publication of Sean P Diddy Combs assaulting singer Cassie.

In the attached video, we talked to advocacy leaders about their available resources

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

You have seen the video the gone viral showing music mogul Sean P Diddy Combs assaulting his then girlfriend Cassie. The video was obtained by CNN from the hotel where the assault happened. This has brought up questions of resources for women and children who are victims of domestic violence across the country and in my neighborhood.

"I think everyone should be triggered whether you're a domestic violence victim or not.... It's horrible"

Local advocacy groups want to make their presence in the community known.

The Womens center of Greater Lansing, located in the heart of the city, offers resources like their domestic violence support group, individual counseling, employment opportunities and more.

Rebecca Casen, executive director of the Womens center, says though instances like this are extremely hard to watch; She hopes this encourages more survivors to sought out the support that they need

"You are not the moment that someone else inflicted on you. You are so much more than that. And being triggered is a perfectly natural response it's the way our brain processes but if you are comfortable talk about it. Talk to a therapist, a friend and if you're not there yet that okay too but take time for yourself" she said.

Leaders at Small Talk Children's Advocacy Center say the same grace should be extended to children who have access to seeing violent instances such as this incident

"I always tell parents and caregivers make sure you're having conversations with your kids about safety, about these question, about safe relationships, safe environment and who are safe people" said Alex Brace, Small Talk executive director.

Conversations that can be difficult to discuss no matter the age, but very crucial.

"This can be a very uncomfortable topic for children and families to discuss but sometimes just leaving that door cracked like when you saw this video what did it make you feel like and sometimes kids are apprehensive and say no this makes me uncomfortable but at the very least you're leaving the door open for them to have those conversations when they feel like they're ready for it" said Brace.

