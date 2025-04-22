"You adjust to the changes": Local entrepreneurs reflect on the state of small business in Mid-Michigan

Jessica Starks, owner of Transworld Business Advisors and Exit Factor, transitioned from corporate life to entrepreneurship, helping others buy existing businesses.

Lisa Ellen Smith, owner of InVerve Marketing for 25 years, shared her journey from startup to an established business, emphasizing continuous learning.

Both business owners highlighted the uncertainty in today’s market but remain optimistic, stressing the importance of adaptability

In the attached story, I spoke with to talk with local entrepreneurs at the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Summit about the state of small businesses.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence and Monday afternoon, I had the opportunity to speak on a panel for the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Summit. I thought—what better time to ask business owners in my neighborhood what the current state of small business looks like? Here’s what they had to say.

"People ask me to come back to banking, and I just say, ‘No, I’m good with what I’m doing.’" said Jessica Starks.

Jessica Starks spent the beginning of her career in the corporate world. But a lot has changed since then. Today, she’s the owner of Transworld Business Advisors and Exit Factor of Grand Rapids and Lansing.

Asya Lawrence

"I actually started my business from scratch. What I’m helping people do is buy businesses—so there are customers, employees, and cash flow." Starks said.

Starks’ transition from a 9-to-5 to entrepreneurship is similar to that of Lisa Ellen Smith, who has owned her business, InVerve Marketing in Old Town, for 25 years.

Asya Lawrence

"There’s the startup, and then there’s the scale-up—second stage—and then you’re established. I really feel like in the last five years, we’ve come into the established business mode. But there’s always stuff to learn. It never ends." said Lisa Ellen Smith.

I met both business owners at the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Summit, and I had one question for them:

Asya Lawrence

"What does the state of small business look like currently?"

"Business owners are uncertain. There’s a lot of uncertainty in the market and in the economy." Starks said.

"You adjust to the changes by staying immersed in the learning part of it. You just can’t ever stop trying to figure out what’s out there, what’s going to work for you, and what’s better for your clients." Smith said.

Starks and Smith are both remaining optimistic as they navigate changes in the local business landscape and the broader economy—but they say they wouldn’t have it any other way.

"As an entrepreneur, you have to take risks—and the reward is huge. It’s worth being an entrepreneur." Starks said.

