Wynter Cole-Smith's accused killer will not be facing the death penalty

LANSING, Mich. — The man accused of killing two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith will not face the Federal death penalty.

Rashad Trice, 27, was arrested after Wynter was kidnapped. The toddler was later found dead in a Detroit alley.

On Thursday, The US Attorney’s Office for Western District Court announced they will not be seeking the death penalty against Trice.

While there will be no death penalty, Trice is still facing numerous charges that can result to him still spending years behind bars.

