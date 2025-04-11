Would you use AI to help file your taxes?: We asked neighbors their thoughts

The last day to file taxes is April 15th, and as that date approaches, many neighbors are setting appointments with local tax experts

Other neighbors are relying on artificial intelligence (AI) to assist them with filing their taxes this year

I went out in my Lansing neighborhood to ask people their thoughts on whether or not they would use AI to assist with their taxes.

In the attached story, you'll hear from local AT&T tech expert Todd Perkins on how to use AI when it comes to taxes, and you'll also hear where neighbors stand.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We're days away from tax day, and while some of our neighbors are scrambling to get their tax information to local tax experts, others are relying on AI to assist with their taxes.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter, Asya Lawrence here, asking a local tech expert how this works.

"Do you use AI for other things?" I asked.

"Absolutely, I'm an HR executive," said Janelle Thomas.

Artificial intelligence has the ability to provide answers to just about any question you can think of.

"Anything from finding an open table at a restaurant to navigating somewhere to filing taxes," said Todd Perkins, AT&T tech expert.

Yes, you heard that correctly: Some neighbors are turning to AI to help them file their taxes.

"A lot of big companies that have the ability are integrating AI into all of their software platforms to make things more efficient, and it just makes sense the tax platforms would do that as well," Perkins said.

I stopped inside the AT&T store here on South Cedar Street in my Lansing neighborhood to ask tech expert Todd Perkins how this new way to do taxes works.

"Things like making recommendations about your tax strategy or scanning for errors and inconsistencies," Perkins explained.

And while some people like Todd are confident in AI's abilities, others have conflicting opinions.

"Right now, I still trust actual human beings to prepare my taxes," LaChelle Flowers.

"I would prefer my friend to still do my taxes for me because I know he knows what he's doing, and AI is still learning," Carter Briggs.

For me, it still has to have a human element of trust. I have 3 different EIN, so 3 different businesses plus a W-2. That's a lot," said Janelle Thomas.

The privacy aspect seemed to be a main concern that I heard from the neighbors I spoke with, but Perkins says that the AI assistance is safe as long as proper precautions are taken.

"We need to be responsible with creating secure passwords and where we're putting out information. We have to do a little due diligence," Perkins said.

Whether you're using AI or not, the last day to file your taxes is April 15th.

