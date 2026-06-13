World Cup excitement fills Old Town Lansing bars and local soccer sidelines

LANSING, Mich — World Cup excitement is brewing in Lansing, from packed watch parties in Old Town to players with Lansing Common Football Club who say the tournament has a way of bringing people together no matter who you’re rooting for.

At Ozone's Brewhouse in Old Town Lansing, fans filled the bar and spilled out onto an expanded patio area as Team USA opened its World Cup run against Paraguay on the way to a dominant 4-1 win.

“160 people flooding through our doors… it’s a lot of fun,” said Ozones manager Marc Wolbert.

The crowd erupted during the match’s biggest moments, cheering on goals in the seventh and 31st minute and chanting “USA! USA!” as the first-half scoring surge energized the room.

For some, it was the kind of atmosphere that only comes around every four years.

“I thought the first goal was electric. There’s nothing better than the World Cup,” said one Team USA fan.

Others said the tournament’s global reach is what makes it special.

“To think that everybody from all over the world is watching this, I think we can definitely use some unity in this country right now,” said Lisa Knowles of Lansing.

Wolbert said the World Cup is also a boost for business during what’s typically a quieter stretch in Old Town.

“This is usually when we’re winding down. Now we’re building up… bringing people down to Old Town is kind of the overall goal of being here,” Wolbert said.

Wolbert added Ozone's plans to host additional watch parties throughout the tournament including Team USA watch parties Friday June 19 at 3pm and Thursday June 25 at 3pm.

Across town, the World Cup buzz is also being felt on the soccer pitch.

Lansing Common FC had a match Friday night at the same time World Cup games are being played. During Wednesday night's practice, players and coaches said they’re still finding time to take in the global tournament.

“I feel like it’s like music. Like everybody can connect to it even if you don’t understand everyone around you,” said second-year player Damian Addai. “It’s something that connects us as a group. As a family.”

For Addai, the tournament is also personal.

“I’m rooting for Ghana, which is my home country, where my dad is from,” he said.

First-year midfielder Jackson Hagan said he’ll be cheering for Team USA, but he has another pick to win it all.

“I’d like to say USA will win but I got France,” Hagan said.

Head coach Brent Sorg picked Spain as his choice to win it all.

Sorg said later this month he’s looking forward to attending two World Cup matches in person, something he called a first and a rare opportunity.

“I’m really excited about that," Sorg said. "I think it’s kind of like a once in a lifetime for me."

As the tournament continues, fans at Ozone's and players with Lansing Common FC said they’ll be watching closely, whether it’s for national pride, family ties, or the shared energy that comes with the world’s biggest soccer stage.

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