Women's Center of Greater Lansing offering free business clothes

LANSING, Mich. — The Women’s Center of Greater Lansing is making the search for affordable business clothes a lot easier.

As many women make their return to the office, the center wants to make sure they feel confident.

Emily Springer, a social work intern at the center, says the women who are looking for professional work clothes can stop by the center once a month, browse the closet and pick out two outfits.

Springer says a lot of the women they help come from domestic violence situations, so they provide other items like bras, socks and underwear.

Annie Roth, a resident of Lansing has utilized the center for five years.

"I had to find a pair of slacks and the top so I can have the interview for MSU and I just got frustrated,” Roth said. She couldn’t find clothes anywhere until she remembered the Women’s Center of Greater Lansing.

With the clothes from the center, Roth says she nailed her interview and got the job.

The Women’s Center of Greater Lansing is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

