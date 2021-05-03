Woman severely burned in fire suing owners of Lansing apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. — A woman is suing the owners of a Lansing apartment complex, seeking damages for severe burns she suffered when the building caught fire last year.

Back in the summer of 2020, 33-year-old Arnetta Jackson was visiting her boyfriend’s apartment in the Capitol Commons complex near downtown Lansing.

Erica Murphy- WYSM Local woman severely burned in apartment fire suing building complex owners. Arnetta Jackson sustained burns over 37% of her body in August of 2020 when a fire erupted in her boyfriend's apartment. Jackson says those injuiries could have been avoided if the front door to the apartment was working properly.

A fire broke out. Jackson said in the lawsuit that she suffered burns over 37 percent of her body and is still recovering from the injuries she suffered that day.

In April, Jackson and her attorneys filed a lawsuit alleging the apartment complex could have prevented her injuries.

At issue is the entry door to her boyfriend’s apartment, which according to Jackson took both her and her boyfriend to open.

Ernst & Lovell PLC, 2021

“She was in a medically-induced coma for a month. They didn’t know if she was going to make it. And still, to this day, I mean this was August of 2020 just in April of this year she had two different skin grafts so it's not like this was some minor injury. This has devastated her. She can’t raise her hands above her shoulders because of the scar tissue she has," says Jackson's lawyer, Stephen Lovell.

The suit alleges that the owners, Capitol Commons II Limited Dividend Housing Association Limited Partnership, are responsible for Jackson’s injuries because the company failed to maintain the building in a way that promotes safety and to inspect the buildings regularly for hazards, among other things.

Capitol Commons II did not respond to a request for comment.

Jackson’s boyfriend says he reported the issue with the door to the company at least three times before the fire.

She is suing for damages because of the injuries she sustained, for lost wages, mental anguish, permanent scarring as well as medical costs and attorney fees.

Right now, Jackson’s attorney says the firm is waiting on an investigation report from the day of the fire as the case moves forward.

