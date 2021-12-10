Winter Towns Holiday Fest will bring unique shopping and dining experiences to Lansing on Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Three Lansing neighborhoods will be transformed this weekend for a unique shopping and dining experience tailor made for the holiday season.

REO Town, Old Town and downtown Lansing will become a winter-shopping wonderland on Saturday when the Winter Towns Holiday Fest starts up.

Organizer Ashlee Willis says there are well over 20 businesses participating in this first-run event offering all kinds of fun products and experiences.

“In REO Town, we’ll be having their Jolly Holiday Market. The middle village will be having their story time with Santa starting at 3 o’clock and you can also drop off letters to Santa. Also the Grinch will be strolling around on Washington Square as well," said Willis.

This is the first time the Winter Towns Holiday Fest is being held but Willis expects it to bring out at least 1,000 people.

Lynn Ross, who owns Mother & Earth Baby Boutique and Toy Shoppe, says these kinds of events give the local economy a shot in the arm.

“Local businesses support the local area. You don’t get that local support from big online retailers or big box stores necessarily," Ross said.

Ross says her store will host several fun activities for the youngest members of the family.

“We’ve got a kiddie cocoa bar. We’ve got a snowflake decoration station, and we’re also working with the Wharton Center to give away some of their free Frozen tickets," said Ross.

The Winter Towns Holiday Fest is being held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Winter Towns Holiday Fest

