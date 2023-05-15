Wine and Canvas brings generations together on Mother's Day

LANSING, Mich. — "I love seeing all the families coming together all the generations. We have grandmothers and their daughters and their granddaughters and their sisters with their granddaughters are coming in together, " said Nechole Culp, owner of Wine and Canvas.

On Sunday, Wine and Canvas had sessions going on all day and also had some private parties come in to the splatter rooms, which gave families the chance to bond over painting.

"When you're with your family, I feel like people are more confident and more comfortable to just really be creative. And sometimes people are actually creating something for a family member, and so that's always really nice," Culp said.

You don't have to be a pro to have a good time. In fact for Ally, her mom and grandma, her lack of art skills made the day even more enjoyable.

"We're just spending time together on Mother's Day," Ally said. "Making core memories."

No matter their favorite part of the day, every mom here left with a personal piece of art and a lifetime memory.

"It will be framed. It will be framed for sure," Ally said. "Well, at least we're having fun. Yeah, we will look back and keep laughing."

