Whitmer wants to ingestion $1.4 Billion into building homes, how will this impact Lansing?

LANSING, Mich. — Housing in Lansing has been a hot talking point for years. Between the lingering red tag problem and lack of affordable housing, Councilman Ryan Kost said the city is in a real housing crisis.

“It goes into the fact, that this is a bigger problem,” Kost said.

A bigger problem that Kost said needs to be addressed on the state level and it looks like it may be. Wednesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presented her 2025 budget proposal. In the proposal she highlights $1.4 billion going towards building and rehabbing home.

“That’s the largest investment in homes in Michigan’s history,” Whitmer said. “Getting this done will really help people have access to more affordable housing.”

“I'm glad that the state is investing and I think this would really help because most cities are struggling to build more affordable housing in their cities while still trying to build other housing,” Kost said

The housing funding, along with other allocations in Whitmer’s budget proposal will be voted on by the legislature by July. 1., let’s just say, not everyone supports it.

“Whether than investing a billion dollars to build 10 thousand homes in the state, how about we invest back into the people and the tax payers,”said Stat Rep. Bryan Posthumus.

Click here to view Whitmer's full budget proposal.

