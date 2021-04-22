Whitmer: State facilities will utilize 100 percent renewable energy by 2025

LANSING, Mich. — State facilities will utilize 100 percent renewable energy by 2025, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday.

The plan will be achieved by partnering with DTE, Consumers Energy and Lansing Board of Water and Light. The energy purchased will expand the utilities' renewable portfolio in Michigan, rather than simply rerouting existing renewable energy that is already being generated, she said.

“Since my first day in office, we’ve continued to make real, lasting progress on environmental and climate issues across our state," Whitmer said. “By moving state-owned buildings to 100 percent clean, renewable energy, we are working towards protecting public health and our environment, while attracting more clean energy jobs to Michigan."

She said these sorts of environmental actions will be "paramount within the next 10 years to reduce the harmful impacts of climate change. I will continue to work towards building a stronger, more sustainable future for Michiganders and for future generations to come.”

The state is also launching an interagency team to develop and implement a plan to deploy solar across our state-owned lands and properties.

“The Lansing Board of Water & Light has a long history of helping government, residential and business customers to achieve their renewable and clean energy goals, and we’re proud to be partners with the state of Michigan for this project,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “The BWL is working to become the utility of the future, because now more than ever, we have to do our part to keep our community cleaner and greener.”

Both initiatives align with Executive Directive 2020-10, which aims to make the state fully carbon neutral by 2050. The plan aims to achieve a 28 percent reduction below 1990 levels of greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.

