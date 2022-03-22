Whitmer appoints 2 judges to serve in Ingham and Jackson counties

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed two men to fill recently vacated judgeships in Ingham and Jackson counties

Anthony Flores, who teaches at Cooley Law School, will take over for retiring 54A District Court Judge Louise Alderson, who left in January.

Chief Judge Stacia Buchanan says 54A District Court in Lansing has seen quite a bit of turnover in the last five years.

“I’ve been here for four years. I was appointed to replace Judge Cherry and now I’m the longest sitting judge. Judge Deluca retired and Judge Ward was elected. Then Judge Clark retired and Judge Simmons was appointed. She’s been here two years,” said Buchanan.

Flores is the third judge within that period to be appointed. He started off his career as an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Mecosta and Ingham County prosecutors’ offices.

He says he’s looking forward to his new role and plans to stick around for the long term.

“I will run as an incumbent in November. That’s already started and in the works with the campaign committee and putting all of those things together,” said Flores.

Robert Gaecke will take over the judgeship in Jackson’s 12th District Court vacated by Judge Joseph Filip, who had served since 2004.

Gaecke. who did not respond to a request for an interview, runs his own practice and specializes in disability law.

Flores starts his tenure on April 18.

Gaecke begins his partial term appointment on April 11.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook