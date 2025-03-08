"While jobs are critical, housing is necessary,": A look at the city of Lansing's plans for housing investment

One of the biggest topics Mayor Andy Schor covered during his State of the City address was housing

Schor revealed that the city plans to invest $4.7 million in housing projects across Lansing in 2025

Through the addition of more single family homes, units available for rent and shelter for those experiencing homelessness, Schor hopes to address the housing shortage in the city

In the attached story, we took a deeper look into Mayor Schor's comments around housing and how the Capital Area Housing Partnership plans to assist.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Housing has been a big topic of conversation here in my Lansing neighborhood, so it's something I cover often.

In Lansing Mayor Andy Schor's State of the City address Thursday night, we learned nearly $5 million will going toward housing this year.

I'm asking The Capital Area Housing Partnership what that could mean for my neighbors, who are looking for somewhere new to call home.

"While jobs are critical, housing is necessary," Mayor Schor said.

Asya Lawrence

Studies done on the federal and state levels show that Lansing is a growing city, but as Mayor Andy Schor highlighted in his annual address the amount of housing is falling behind.

"That means there's not affordable units available for rent, there's not affordable homes for purchase and individuals are living in housing that's substandard," said Emma Henry, CAHP executive director.

Emma Henry is the executive director of the Capital Area Housing Partnership. The group has developed and rehabbed properties across my Lansing neighborhood including the more than 70 affordable housing units in the Walter French building.

"What are some of the plans and goals that you all have heading into this year?" I asked Henry.

"CAHP is focused on continuing to provide new and affordable units in Lansing," said Henry.

As apart of the cities shared mission of "Housing for All", the Capital Area Housing Partnership plans to build 5 homes like this one on North Pine Street and put 4 rehabilitated homes on the market like this one right next door.

Asya Lawrence

"In addition, we're committing over $2 million in federal funding to help the new Hillsdale Place Apartments. This will be a 40 unit rental development serving primarily those who are homeless, on the verge of being homeless or domestic violence victims," Schor said.

These are just a few of the housing initiatives on the docket for the city of Lansing in 2025 to help them reach their goal of affordable and accessible housing in each neighborhood of the city.

