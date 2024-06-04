What's happening with Willow?: Lansing School District reveals plans for new and improved school

In 2022, Lansing voters approved a $129.7 million bond to go toward the Lansing School District

With that funding, the Lansing School District plans to build 4 new school buildings, improvements to air quality and comfort, J.W. Sexton High School refresh.

As of Monday, Willow School is the 2nd new school to be built

In the attached video, we learned the details of the new school and a timeline for completion

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A new day for Willow School began on Monday as officials and friends of the district broke ground on what they say is a dream come true.

It's a full makeover for Willow School...

"What you're going to see is a new willow, a modern willow, a willow that is special, a willow that is going to be taking our students to the next level of their education," said Superintendent Shuldiner.

School leaders say they're going to a 'campus style' building -- with 2nd graders in their own community, and then one for grades 3 through 5, and another for 6 through 8.

They'll all be connected by walking paths.

"It just gives you the opportunity to create more of a sense of community to foster those students from the time they enter into the school at a younger age," said Steven Lonzo, retired Lansing Schools administrator.

The new building will also include a single point of entry to ensure safety, outdoor learning spaces, and solar strategies for energy efficiency

That mission is part of the Lansing School district's $130 million dollar bond targeting school improvements.

Willow is the 2nd school of 4 to be rebuilt in the Lansing School District so far and Superintendent Ben Shuldiner says he looks forward to seeing the academic benefits of a more inviting learning space...

"When you're in a brand new building that has central air and bright sunlight coming in and new equipment and better desks all of this means that our kids are going to have a better opportunity at learning," he said.

Officials say the new Willow School building will be complete in August of 2026

