LANSING, Mich — As cases of cyclosporiasis continue to increase across Michigan, infectious disease experts are urging residents to take precautions while health officials work to identify the source of the outbreak.

More than 2,600 cases of cyclosporiasis have been confirmed across 40 Michigan counties since late June, and health officials are still investigating the source of the outbreak.

Infectious disease experts say the parasite is commonly linked to contaminated fresh produce, including foods like lettuce, cilantro, snow peas and raspberries.

Symptoms include severe diarrhea, stomach cramps, bloating and nausea, and unlike a typical stomach bug, the illness can last more than a month if left untreated.

Doctors recommend seeking medical care for symptoms, as antibiotics can treat the infection, and encourage residents to practice good hand hygiene and thoroughly wash fresh produce.

WATCH: What to know about Michigan's cyclosporiasis outbreak

What to know about Michigan's cyclosporiasis outbreak

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, more than 2,600 cases of cyclosporiasis have been confirmed across 40 Michigan counties since late June, including Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties.

News of the outbreak has spread quickly throughout communities, with some residents saying they know someone who has already been affected.

"Recently I heard that it was local, like it's now here," Cory Stierley said.

Another resident said a friend became ill just weeks ago.

"A friend of mine got sick a couple of weeks back," he said.

Dr. Ambreen Malik, an infectious disease physician with UM Health-Sparrow, said cyclosporiasis is not a new illness, but this outbreak is different because investigators have not yet identified the source.

"It's not new. The difference is, for this current outbreak, we're not able to identify the source yet," Dr. Malik said.

Dr. Malik said the parasite is commonly linked to contaminated fresh produce.

"Like lettuce, cilantro, snow peas, raspberries," she said.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include severe diarrhea, stomach cramps, bloating and nausea. While many stomach illnesses resolve within a few days, Dr. Malik said infections caused by this parasite tend to last much longer.

"From regular bacteria or viruses, people get sick for two or three days, but this particular parasite causes illness for almost more than a month. That is important to know," Dr. Malik said.

Although cyclosporiasis is not spread from person to person and often resolves on its own, Malik recommends seeking medical care if symptoms develop. Health care providers can prescribe antibiotics to help treat the infection and reduce the duration of illness.

In the meantime, UM Health-Sparrow officials encourage Michiganders to wash their hands frequently and choose fresh produce over prepackaged items when possible. The hospital is also expanding its PCR testing capacity and developing a diagnostic test that officials expect will be covered by most insurance plans.

Health officials say they are continue investigating the outbreak while working to prevent additional cases across the state.

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