What temperature do you keep your AC on?: We asked some of our neighbors

With tempurtures hitting 90+ degrees this whole week, our neighbors are trying to stay cool

I went around and asked a few people what they keep their AC on and the results varied anywhere from 64 to 75 degrees '

In the attached video, you'll hear more from our neighborhoods about their different ways of staying cool and you'll hear from Hager Fox with some air conditioner maintenance tips

The answer to the perfect temperature is really your personal preference... I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here in Lansing with some tips on how to be the most efficient in this heat wave

Some people are hitting the road to escape the heat.

"Well we're driving around in our car trying to keep cool in air conditioned car" said one local couple

Some are enjoy the free air from their job.

"I work at Jackson national so luckily they have air" said another neighbor.

but most people are using the ac from their homes

"Where do you keep your ac at during this heat wave?" "Well I keep it inside if I kept it outside that wouldn't be very good would it?"

"I normally set my ac at like 68 most people say 70 but no 68 and then just have an icy pop"

The battle between a comfortable home and an affordable energy bill can tough during times like these

According to BWL, the best way to conserve energy in these high temperatures is to be mindful of your ac usage during the peak times of 1 to 8pm.. They also recommend running dish washers, washing machines and dryers at night to lower costs, investing in a smart thermostat to automatically adjust temperatures throughout the day and lastly using indoor fans and drapes to keep heat from coming inside the home

"It'll help keep their bills down we do have adequate energy to provide our customers so if they're running air conditioners they can rest a sure that we have the energy to run those" said Dick Peffley, General manager of BWL.

The Department of Energy says 78 is the ideal temperature to keep your home at in the summer but AC experts like those at Hager Fox say you can get away with going a little lower in heat like this

"In our profession we've always said anything above 20 degrees from what it is outside so if its 95 degrees you shouldn't have it any lower than 75 inside" said Kendall Crampton, Hager Fox service manager

