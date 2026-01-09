What should be prioritized in Lansing's next city budget ? City officials are asking neighbors

LANSING, Mich — Although 2026 has just begun, the City of Lansing is already looking ahead to its 2027 budget—and officials want residents to help shape it.

As city leaders begin early discussions, they are encouraged neighbors to share their priorities and ideas for how future funding should be spent.

“We wanted to certainly do something where the public can come and talk about what the city’s priorities should be,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Back in May, Lansing City Council unanimously approved a $307 million budget for the 2025–2026 fiscal year, with a focus on increased funding for police, fire services, and road improvements. City officials say they are satisfied with the current budget but stress that planning ahead is essential.

“I was very supportive,” Mayor Schor said. “We added some more firefighters and some things with sustainability.”

Officials are already gathering community input for the next budget cycle. During a recent community budget discussion, residents shared what they would like to see prioritized moving forward.

When asked about her recommendations, longtime Lansing resident Paula Simon said, “Parks and recreation.”

Simon, a mother and grandmother, has lived in Lansing for more than 30 years and attended Thursday night’s meeting along with many other neighbors.

Attendees asked questions and voiced concerns about how future revenue—such as income tax increases—could be allocated.

“If we have extra or more income, what do we do with that funding, or where does that funding go within the general budget pieces?” one attendee asked.

Between public comment, city council input, and the mayor’s office, Lansing leaders say there are many priorities to balance.

“People ask me what’s my one priority,” Mayor Schor said. “My answer is I have 13 priorities because I have 13 departments—and then they each have agencies. We have a lot of priorities; it’s just a matter of dividing up the revenue pie.”

City officials will continue accepting budget recommendations from Lansing residents over the next several months. If you missed the meeting, you can fill out this form on the city of Lansing's website.

