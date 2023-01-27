What residents want to see happen to Lansing's Logan Square

LANSING, Mich. — A parking lot filled with potholes and unfinished paint jobs are just a couple of things that residents say are crippling the reputation of Logan Square.

“The last 15, 20 or 25 years, it has defiantly gone down the hill,” said resident Jason Wilkes.

Only few business owners are still renting out at Logan square, and there are quite a few vacant suites. Some residents said a lot of businesses left the strip mall because of criminal activity.

“We’ve had illegal gambling establishments in here. There’s been fights, shootings, you name it,” Wilkes said.

But the future of the strip mall may be looking brighter.

In 2019, a company based in California bought the location, and we’re told they have plans to redevelop it.

“An effort to create a redevelopment plan, so we, the Lansing Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, the owners and other stakeholders have worked together and with consultants to analyze the market, and really take the input of the community to understand what best needs to be put here that will be beneficial for the community,” said Aurelius Christian.

Residents will get to give their input this upcoming Tuesday during a Logan Square public comment meeting.

Some residents already have some ideas on what they’ll like to see at the location.

“A well-lit parking lot that’s safe, well kept where I can go shopping, I can grab dinner with my family and feel good and safe while supporting local businesses,” said resident Trinidad Pehlivalnoglue.

FOX 47 News did reach out the company that currently owns Logan square, but they did not get back to us.

