What Lansing roads need to be repaired?: The city wants your input as they plan for future road work

LANSING, Mich — More state funding is headed to Lansing for road improvements, and city officials want residents to help decide which streets should be repaired next.

Lansing is receiving millions in new state funding for road repairs — about $6 million more this year, increasing to $9 million in the coming years.

City Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick says pothole complaints are rising, and while some streets downtown are smooth, many neighborhoods are struggling with poor road conditions.

Despite investing around $29 million annually from state, federal, and local sources, Kilpatrick notes it’s still not enough to fix every road or cover other essential costs.

The city is asking residents to share which streets should be repaired next through an online feedback form — residents have already mentioned roads like Willow and Waverly, Church Hills Downs, and Martin Luther King Blvd.

Andy Kilpatrick, the City of Lansing's Public Service Director, says complaints about potholes have been rising across the city.

“The number of pothole complaints is actually up,” Kilpatrick said.

From his office overlooking Capitol Avenue, Kilpatrick sees smooth pavement — but he knows that’s not the case in many neighborhoods.

“We have roads that you can’t even drive through here at a top speed if you wanted to because you’re going to fly,” said Jonye Wright.

But more road funding is coming to the city to address road issues.

“Close to $6 million more this fiscal year and ramping up over several years to about $9 million more — so that’s really good news for us,” Kilpatrick explained.

Between state, federal, and local millage funding, the city plans to spend around $29 million on roads this fiscal year. But Kilpatrick says it’s still not enough to meet all of Lansing’s infrastructure needs.

“It’s not just repaving roads. We’d have to spend essentially all the road funding we got every year — and more — just on projects, with nothing left for staff or other costs,” he said.

Regardless, city leaders are looking to make the most of the funding boost. They’re now asking Lansing residents to share which streets they think should be prioritized for repair.

Neighbors have already started voicing their opinions:

“Willow and Waverly,” one resident suggested.

“Church Hills Downs, our westside communities, parts of Martin Luther King,” said another resident.

Neighbors can submit their road repair suggestions through this online form

