What does the UAW endorsement mean for this Presidential election: We found out from local UAW leaders

The UAW has over 400,000 active members and 600,000 retired members which makes up a large majority in the November Election

The UAW orignally endorsed President Joe Biden before he dropped out of the Presidential race and since then, the UAW has announced their support of Vice President Kamala Harris

In the attached story, I asked about the importance of a UAW endorsement in the 2024 presidential races and local UAW leaders answered

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For my neighbors in Lansing, the UAW is part of local history.

But in the race for President, is the national UAW endorsement as important as it was in the past?

Even though the UAW has endorsed Vice President Harris in this Presidential race, we're also hearing from UAW members who support former President Trump in this election.

Throughout the last few years, The UAW has had all eyes on them including the 6 week strike in 2023.

"For better wages and benefits packages" said Mike Huerta, Local 602 President.

And the rise of electric vehicle production throughout the country.

"We just want to be a part of the new market we want it built in Lansing I tell my members all the time ill build shopping carts I don't care when we build it we build it better" said Ben Frantz, Local 652 president.

More recently, the UAW on the national level endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for the White House.

"We feel that the time is now the time is right and obviously that Kamala Harris is the only option were getting behind this election and we're going to win" said Shawn Fain, UAW president.

With more than 400,000 active members and almost 600,000 retired members, UAW leaders in my neighborhood believe the impact of their endorsement will sway the vote just as they've seen in past presidential elections.

"Through primaries and through our previous round of elections in '22 I would say the UAW victory poll is over 90%" said Frantz.

Although the UAW and its leaders have been clear on their choice for the President., There are still a number of UAW members who are vocal about their support for former President Donald Trump.

"When you go in to the plants and you talk to the workers... The brothers and sisters in the union, there's a lot of us voting for trump and we're pulling though for him" said one republican UAW member.

"Its similar to just about everywhere else you go whether its a restaurant or another workplace there's going to be people on both sides of this I think what we do with our UAW endorsement is just provide facts and education regarding workplace issues, paycheck issues safety issues." Huerta explained.

They're part of the same union, but have different opinions... In a race where every vote is important.

