What do you want from your library? The Capital Area District Libraries wants to know for their 5 year plan

The Capital Area District Library system has 13 branches across Mid-Michigan, including downtown Lansing.

Library leaders are creating a new 5-year strategic plan and are asking for community input.

Residents are requesting more staffing, daytime events, and improved internet and resources.

In the attached story, CADL executive Director Jenny Marr emphasizes the need for libraries to evolve with community needs

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Capital Area District Library has 13 branches throughout Mid-Michigan, including this one here in my downtown Lansing neighborhood.

And they’re looking to make changes to each of them — with the help of neighbors.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence taking a look at the library’s new five-year plan.

“I come here three to four times a week.” said Elizabeth Michael.

Some neighbors come to the library for study sessions.

“It’s a warm spot in the wintertime — a warm and welcoming spot.” said Danny Black.

Others come for a free place to spend their time.

But regardless of the reason, the library’s executive director, Jenny Marr, wants to see even more people frequenting the branches.

“The last few years, for all libraries, have really been about recovery.” Marr said.

With over a dozen branches across Greater Lansing, Marr says the Capital Area District Libraries must evolve with the community’s needs — needs that have changed since they last surveyed library-goers five years ago.

“Libraries have been around for a very long time, and the reason we are always relevant is because we’re consistently adapting to the needs of the community.” said Marr.

Asya Lawrence

Marr says they’ve added more library programs, expanded their book collections, and tailored events to each location.

But this year, community needs are shifting.

“I would have it be more staffed. I’d also like more events earlier in the day for people who don’t want to be out at night.” Elizabeth Michael said.

“The internet services — and the references.” said Danny Black.

Responses like these are exactly what the library is looking for as it builds its new five-year strategic plan, which will address a wide range of topics.

Asya Lawrence

“We’re always looking for feedback — on any of our facilities, any ideas people have in other areas, other ways to deliver our services.” Marr said.

Once the library gathers all the feedback, Marr tells me they’ll head back to the drawing board and create a plan set to take effect this summer.

A lot of times, I talk to people and they say, ‘Oh, it would be great if someone did this,’ and I’m like — the library already does that! So we just really want people to feel a connection to us, and to be the place where people go.” said Marr.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook