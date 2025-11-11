What do Lansing School District parents want to see in the district's next superintendent?

LANSING, Mich — There’s a lot of uncertainty in the Lansing community right now following news that Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner is likely leaving for a new position in Seattle. As families process the transition, I asked parents across the district, what they hope to see in the district’s next leader.

Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner is expected to leave to take over the superintendent position in the Seattle School District, creating uncertainty for parents.

Families shared mixed experiences — some say their children are thriving, while others cite ongoing challenges in the district

Parents want the next superintendent to improve communication, ensuring families stay informed about school decisions and events.

Safety and transportation also remain major issues parents hope the new district leader will address.

Each family in the Lansing School District has different experiences — and different needs. Some parents say the district has helped their students succeed.

“My daughter was failing for a minute, but she got back on track,” said Alton Demyers, whose child is a junior. Others say there’s still room for improvement.

“They wait until the last minute to close schools, and sometimes that’s hard, especially for single parents,” said Teri Beckwith, who has a 10-year-old in fourth grade.

When asked what qualities they’d like to see in the next superintendent, many parents pointed to stronger communication between the district and families.

“Communication is key,” said Ashley Matthews, mother of a second grader. “I think parents need to know what’s going on at school.”

“It’s so easy to get a hold of people now,” Beckwith added. “You don’t have to send letters or type things up anymore — but sometimes things happen and parents don’t know anything about it.”

Beyond communication, parents also highlighted ongoing concerns about student safety and transportation reliability.

“I’m concerned about my daughters,” said Demyers.

The district has not yet announced who will take over as superintendent, but parents say they are eagerly awaiting the decision and hope the next leader will continue improving the student experience across Lansing schools.

