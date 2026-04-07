What could the Data Center withdraw mean for Lansing's Economic Growth

LANSING, Mich — A $1.2 million data center project in Lansing is officially off the table after Deep Green pulled its application just hours before the city council was set to vote on it Monday.

The deal is entirely dead and the council will not take it up.

Tim Damon, president of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the group supported the data center since the first day because of economic growth.

"I think it was a missed opportunity for the city of Lansing, for your region and for our state," Damon said.

"It was an economic development project that we felt was a great fit for the city and was really a win, win, win for the city," Damon said.

The decision follows months of conversations surrounding the data center. While some showed support, others packed meetings with opposition.

"We have no quality and environmental study done on this and I don’t think you just put it for any amount of money," an opponent of the project said.

While Damon heard these concerns, he does not think neighbors were thinking about the impact a data center pullback could have on future investments.

"Any time, we lose out on this type of development, it has ripple effect and I think we have to be aware of that," Damon said.

"I think certainly, it doesn’t mean well for future developments and immediate investments for the city," Damon said.

While this deal did not go through, Damon said he would not be surprised if another company puts a proposal on the table for a data center in Lansing.

"That's technology that is here and it's only going to continue to grow and evolve," Damon said.

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