"We've been incredibly busy this year": Jon Rick Anthony Florist prepares for their biggest day of the year

Valentine's Day is one of the biggest days for florist across our neighborhoods

Jon Rick Anthony Florist has been in the Lansing community for about 80 years and today, they're still going strong providing hundreds of arrangements to neighbors

Ahead of Valentine's Day, I stopped inside Jon Rick Anthony Florist to see how they're keeping arrangement costs afforadable for customers.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Rising prices have had an impact on so many areas in our lives, but can you put a price on love?

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here at Jon Rick Anthony's Florist to find out that answer during their Valentine's Day rush.

"I love Kathy Warnsley and I'm looking for more years of us being together I love her dearly, " said David Warnsley.

Valentines day has many meanings to our neighbors.

"What does valentines day mean to you and your girlfriend?" I asked one neighbor.

Asya Lawrence

"Valentines means an opportunity to show how much we care for each other," he replied.

Ultimately its a day of love and oftentimes, gifts.

"I am going to get my boyfriend something probably those Reese's Pieces things in the little heart.. I'm hoping not to spend more than 20 dollars," said Cat Mccarthy.

That's a concern that many of our neighbors have, as many costs continue to rise.

But inside Jon Rick Anthony's Florist in my neighborhood, there are options for different budget levels.

It's a shop I've driven by many times, so I wanted to stop inside.

"We've been incredible busy this year and I would say for arrangements with everyone working, we've made hundreds of arrangements so far," said Iris Thompson, an employee at Jon Rick Anthony Florist.

Iris Thompson and the Jon Rick Anthony team have flowers ranging from $125 an arrangement to

Asya Lawrence

"Only $11.95," Thompson said.

They're also willing to make customers where they are.

"If you come in and you really want a dozen roses but that's not affordable for you we offer roses that are half dozen, four roses, three roses," Thompson said.

Asya Lawrence

An effort from the heart, so that more neighbors have a chance to show the love on Valentines day.

"Thank you so much for your care and your generosity Tamia Alison it means the world," said one neighbor.

