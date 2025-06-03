"We're welcoming, we're supportive": Lansing raises pride flag to kick off a month-long celebration

Lansing city officials and LGBTQ+ leaders raised the Pride flag at City Hall to kick off Pride Month and a series of local events, including the annual Pride Festival.

Organizers expect over 20,000 attendees and 250 vendors at the Lansing Pride Festival, continuing its tradition as a free and inclusive event.

Rising costs and limited donor contributions have made funding the festival, estimated at over $115,000, more challenging this year.

Despite financial pressures, the festival will remain free on June 28 in Old Town, with organizers still seeking donations and volunteers.

In recognition of Pride Month, Lansing city officials and LGBTQ+ community leaders came together Tuesday for the raising of the Pride flag. But as the flag goes up, so have the costs for this year’s Pride Festival.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence talking with Lansing Pride board members about the financial challenges they're facing this year.

"We want to make sure folks know that here in Lansing, we're welcoming, we're supportive of all, and we know that love means love. So we're excited to show it off by putting the flag up at City Hall," said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

For the second year in a row, the Pride flag is flying high outside of Lansing City Hall in honor of Pride Month.

The raising of the flag also marks the beginning of numerous Pride events being held throughout the neighborhood.

"We are expecting 20,000-plus people by the end of June for Pride," said Mayor Schor.

The biggest event is the Lansing Pride Festival, which has been a free and inclusive celebration in the Lansing community for the past four years.

"It’s a place for folks to come together, support each other, show love, be who you are, and show up authentically as yourself," said Ben Dowd.

Ben Dowd is the board president of the Lansing Pride Festival. He tells me that with more than 250 vendors and over 20,000 attendees expected, putting on the festival isn’t cheap.

"How much does putting on a festival like this cost?" I asked.

"My goodness—it is upwards of $115,000 to pay for everything we need," Dowd replied.

With rising costs affecting essentials and fewer donor contributions, Lansing Pride has had to rely heavily on sponsors and community partners this year to avoid charging attendees.

"Our goal is to keep it free for as long as possible. If not, we’ll have to consider how to scale down or enhance the festival in a different way," Dowd said.

This year, the festival will remain a free event.

The Lansing Pride Festival will be held on June 28 in Old Town. The group is still accepting donations and volunteers.

