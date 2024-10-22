"We're Hiring":Lansing Fire expands recruitment efforts to fill vacancies at the department

Last month, the Lansing Fire Department was awarded a $4.3 million 2023 FEMA safer grant

The funding will go towards staffing at the fire department and Lansing Fire Chief, Brian Sturdivant says they are looking to hire a total of 25 applicants

In the attached story, I spoke with Lansing Fire Chief, Brian Sturdivant as well as Adam Perry and Tim Baker with LCC's fire academy about how this staffing will benefit the department

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"As I grew up I was surrounded by it... the culture, the comeroderie , the brotherhood and the ability to make a difference" said Adam Perry.

With his father spending 28 years in the fire service, Adam Perry knew he wanted to follow in his footsteps and his journey began right here in our neighborhood.

"All of my time is spent here at LCC we start off with fitness then we go into classroom instruction" Perry explained.

In December, Adam will graduate from LCC's Fire Academy and will begin working in the Lansing Fire Department full time and Lansing fire is looking for more new firefighters to join Adam.

"The biggest thing right now is the emergency services are in dire need of new people and there are opportunities out there for anyone willing to serve and protect their community" said Tim Baker, LCC Fire Academy program director.

According to Lansing fire officials, the departments call volume is up, compared to last year.

and with a 4.3 million dollar grant the department received... they're looking to hire 15 people.

"And we couple that with the 10 current vacancies we have right now so we are currently recruiting for 25 new firefighters right now. We want the demand for services to match our resources but right we have some work to do as we go into the new year" said Lansing Fire Chief, Brian Sturdivant.

Through local partnerships such the one at LCC.

"We need to be able to have those people to respond to our needs as community members " Tim Baker said.

And community outreach, Lansing Fire is confident that with the 25 additions to the team.... the department will be fully equipped to best serve our neighborhoods.

"I think it has a lot of potential to really be something great and it already is great but it has potential to get even better" Adam said.

Applications for the Lansing Fire Department close on November 1st

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook