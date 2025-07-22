"We're better than this": Four shootings in Lansing leave one dead, three injured over violent weekend

LANSING, Mich — Four shootings in Lansing over the weekend left one person dead and three others injured, according to Lansing Police Chief Robert Backus.



Police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that occurred within a two-day period in Lansing.

A 36-year-old man was killed during a memorial gathering on Wilson Avenue.

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a 15-year-old girl.

WATCH: LANSING POLICE SEEK PUBLIC'S HELP AFTER VIOLENT WEEKEND LEAVES ONE DEAD

Lansing police seek public's help after violent weekend leaves one dead

The fatal shooting happened Sunday around 3:45 a.m. on the 3800 block of Wilson Avenue, where police found 36-year-old Deandre Campbell suffering from a single gunshot wound. Campbell was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

"These are all very, very different events. And none of them from our knowledge is related to each other," Backus said.

According to police, Campbell was at a gathering commemorating the anniversary of another person's death when the shooting occurred.

"What we learned about this event is that the group was gathered here mourning an anniversary of another man's death... that's when the shooting happened," Backus said.

No suspects are currently in custody for Campbell's death.

WATCH: LANSING FATHER SPEAKS OUT AFTER 15-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER SHOT AT WEEKEND PARTY

Lansing father speaks out after 15-year-old daughter shot at weekend party

In a separate shooting around 7:45 p.m. Saturday , a 15-year-old girl was shot three times at a party on Risdale Avenue. An 18-year-old male faces charges of assault with intent to commit murder and additional firearms charges according to Backus. A 20-year-old male is also facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon.

"We don't believe our victim was the intended target of the accused. However, firing into the crowd, our victim was struck three times," Backus said.

Around 6:50 p.m. Saturday,, a third shooting near MLK Boulevard and Pierce Road may see charges filed against two teens, ages 16 and 17, Backus said. According to police, three teens attempted to rob a driver in his car when one of the teens shot the driver.

Police say they located the teens on the 300 block of Cavanaugh Road and arrested two of them. A third teen ran away and remains at large.

Backus says police found a gun after arresting the 16-year-old that was later deemed to be stolen. Police used a K9 tracking unit to located and arrest a 17-year-old who was found possessing a firearm. Both teens are being held in the Ingham County Youth Home. Backus said LPD has requested charges to be filed against both teens.

"We need to know who else is involved in these cases. How these firearms got into potentially the wrong people's hands," Backus said.

WATCH: "WE'VE GOT A REAL BIG GUN PROBLEM": LANSING ADVOCATES RESPOND TO WEEKEND OF VIOLENCE

"We've got a real big gun problem": Lansing advocates respond to weekend of violence

A fourth shooting occurred Sunday night outside Gene's Quik Shop on Turner Street. Police say two men were arguing inside the store when the confrontation continued into the parking lot, where one man shot the other. While no arrests have been made, Backus said they have identified a person of interest.

Chief Backus emphasized the need for community assistance in solving these cases.

"We want people to know that we need your help," Backus said. "Ultimately the goal is to take a weekend where we've seen so much violence and to show our city that we're better than this."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

