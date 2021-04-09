'We want Black artists to feel in control': Black-owned creative space coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Two Michigan State University students are opening a creative space in Lansing. Their mission is for Black artists to feel “in control.”

Josh Jennings is a DJ experienced in making beats. Jason Dixon is a producer with a love for piano. They say they want Creative Culture Studio to be a place for artists to express themselves freely.

“We're at a predominantly white institution, all the time there isn't a safe space for Black students…" Dixon said. "We feel there will always be a safe space here because we’re Black owners.”

Inside the studio there are two music production studios and a photography studio.

“We want people to see a bigger picture of a brighter future with us, and a different environment than every other studio, because most studios just music, beats production, whatever, but we wanted to bring something new,” Jennings said.

The space on East Michigan Avenue will open in late April. Artists will be able to work in the studio or rent one of the rooms of their choosing. For artists who aren’t experienced with the equipment, Jennings and Dixon said they will be training and teaching.

