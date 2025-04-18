“We Take It Day by Day”: How a Lansing toy store is navigating tariff uncertainty

After surviving COVID, Mother and Earth Kids faces a new challenge—unexpected cost hikes tied to international trade.

With some brands already increasing prices up to 10%, local shops are holding off on changes while uncertainty continues

While President Trump has paused some of his recent tariffs, the tariff on goods from China sits at 145%

As tariff tensions rise, see how one neighborhood business is bracing for what comes next (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)



We're standing inside a store here in my Lansing neighborhood, where some of the toys—like this one—are made in China. I'm asking the owner here at Mother and Earth Kids how tariffs could affect prices for families in our neighborhoods.

"I just wanted to bring something to the area that wasn't already here. It's definitely evolved over the years." said Lynn Ross, owner of Mother and Earth Kids.

Lynn Ross opened her business, Mother and Earth Kids, 13 years ago. Since then, she's overcome many hurdles as a small business owner.

"We made it through COVID. There was a lot of talk and speculation about what would happen, and the times were very tough. But you just do what you have to do." Ross said.

But the latest hurdle is one she never really expected: tariffs.

"We do have a few brands that have increased their prices 5 to 10 percent." said Ross.

In recent weeks, the uncertainty around tariffs has been top of mind for many local business owners.

While President Trump has paused some of his recent tariffs, the tariff on goods from China sits at 145 percent—and some of the products inside Mother and Earth Kids come from China.

"If prices were to go up, do you think that would be manageable for you?" I asked Ross.

Lynn told me she’s not making any decisions yet—similar to many of the companies she works with—who say they plan to pause any pricing increases for now and wait to see what the future holds.

"We just take it day by day, and I'm not basing my decision on any speculation until I actually know what's coming." Ross said.

