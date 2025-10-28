LANSING, Mich — From large food distribution centers to neighborhood pantries, organizations across Lansing are preparing for a possible surge in demand as uncertainty looms over future SNAP benefits.

Lansing food pantries like the one at the Fledge and the Greater Lansing Food Bank are preparing for a possible surge in demand as uncertainty over SNAP benefits continues during the government shutdown.

Neighbors like Samantha Snider are giving back by donating food and encouraging community support during this challenging time.

Jerry Norris, founder of The Fledge, says local organizations are feeling the strain and must step up to fill the gap left by paused benefits.

Both pantries stress that every donation — big or small — makes a tangible difference in helping families, seniors, and veterans facing food insecurity.

WATCH: “We have to step up”: Lansing food pantries brace for spike in demand amid SNAP uncertainty

“We have to step up”: Lansing food pantries brace for spike in demand amid SNAP uncertainty

Samantha Snider knows firsthand what it means to rely on food assistance. Once among the thousands of Mid-Michigan families depending on SNAP, she now provides resources to help others through the same struggles.

“Things are about to get really crazy with the cuts to SNAP,” Snider said. “It’s really important that we focus on trying to band together to get through this.”

On Monday, Snider dropped off canned goods at The Fledge's pantry, a community-run space built entirely on neighbor donations. With the ongoing government shutdown halting SNAP benefits, pantry organizers say contributions like hers are more vital than ever.

Jerry Norris, founder of The Fledge, says the community’s generosity will play a major role in meeting what’s expected to be a sharp rise in food insecurity.

Asya Lawrence

“It creates a burden for all of the organizations in the community to have to step up and try to do something to fill that gap,” Norris explained.

While The Fledge serves families on a smaller, local scale, larger organizations such as the Greater Lansing Food Bank are also gearing up to meet the increased need.

“Every action matters — every dollar donated, every canned good donated makes a real, tangible impact for your neighbors, for families, for children, for seniors, for veterans,” said Katlyn Cardoso with the Greater Lansing Food Bank. Both pantries emphasize that any contribution, large or small, can make a meaningful difference for those struggling during this uncertain time.

“Whether we’re on the right, the left, the red, the blue — whatever,” Norris said. “We have to step up and take care of our neighbors.”

If you want to donate or if you're in need of food, you can visit the Fledge at 1300 Eureka St, Lansing, MI, or find the next Greater Lansing Food Bank mobile food pantry distribution here.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.