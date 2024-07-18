"We could use your help": Local popcorn business Cravings shares financial difficulties with customers

Cravings Gourmet Popcorn has been in the Lansing community for over a decade and the owner, Chad Jordan has been transparent about their recent issues with the lack of customers

In a heartfelt email he sent out to customers, he said "We need your help" as he explained that this summer has been extremely slow and supply prices are going up

In the attached story, I spoke with the owner Chad Jordan about his journey as a business owner and how the community responded to his plea

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Cravings has been the pop corn place in Old Town since 2010 but the owner says the current economy is taking a bite out of business

"The mackinaw island Caramel and the Mexican vanilla" said one customer.

"The original butter popcorn is my favorite" said another customer.

Chad Jordan has spent over 17 years building what is now Cravings Gourmet Popcorn.

"I was working a full time job and I had cravings popcorn… I did both of them for a while" Jordan said.

In 2010, Cravings found its permanent home in Old Town and Chad began his journey as a full time business owner.

"Sometimes its Better because they economy is better.. sometimes its worse because the economy is worse its just really out of our control" he said.

Cravings is still standing after the Great Recession and the Covid 19 pandemic

But now they're fighting another fight

"An inflation factor" Jordan said.

Cravings has had to raise employee wages and their prices to keep up with rising costs of products

"5 years ago a gallon of vanilla was 60 dollars and today its 220 dollars" said Chad Jordan

Chad says he prides himself on being candid with the community and he did just that in an email sent out to his customers last week

"I was just trying to be honest and authentic and share with everyone that we could use your help; Sometimes you can feel like your in this boat alone but its not just us everyone is feeling this" he said.

Since then, foot traffic has picked up in the store tremendously, a number of other Lansing business owners have reached out in agreement with his experience and Chad hopes that all of this serves as a reminder to support your local businesses

"Just by using your dollars wisely to support your community" said one customer.

In time where every dollar counts

"Whether it's restaurants or boutiques or popcorn stores! Support what's local first" Jordan said.

If you can want to contribute you can visit Cravings here on Turner Road Tuesday through Sunday

