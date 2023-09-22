'We certainly support them;' Blue Cross Blue Shield UAW workers react to GM call to strike

UAW 2256 are on day eight of striking outside of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Building in downtown Lansing.

Vice President Alan Harris said they were happy to hear UAW International President Shawn Fain call on more Lansing workers to go on strike and stand with those headed to the picket line.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan issued a statement saying they hope to resolve the strike quickly and will continue to meet teir partners at UAW for collective bargaining.

As General Motors workers hit the picket line, UAW workers with Blue Cross Blue Shield have been on strike for over a week. Now, they're reacting to having more workers join the fight for change.

While UAW workers at the Lansing GM Redistribution Center walked out to strike for the first day, UAW workers with Blue Cross Blue Shield walked along Capitol Ave. for the eighth day.

“This has been a long week but we're energized and people are committed,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield UAW Vice President Alan Harris.

Harris said it's important to keep their message going.

“We want a fair contract," Harris said. "That among other things, minimizes the outsourcing. We don't want to see Blue Cross Blue Shield of the Philippines. We want to see our retirees get health care insurance, we want to see them get pension.”

Harris was happy to hear UAW International President Shawn Fain call on more Lansing workers to join the picket line.

“They've supported us and we certainly support them," Harris said. "They deserve everything they get. They make the greatest cars in the world.”

With UAW's part of the big three, and places like Blue Cross Blue Shield going on strike, Harris said it's time for unity and a time for change.

“Years from now, we will remember how they joined us," Harris said. "We stood firm and as a result we're going to get a fair contract.”

No matter how long it takes.

“As long as it takes," Harris said. "Absolutely, as long as it takes.”

We reached out to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for comment regarding the ongoing strike.

In a statement they wrote:

“On September 12, after weeks of continuous negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement, the United Auto Workers union walked away from the bargaining table and went on strike at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Blue Care Network is not included in this action by the union. Blue Cross has put contingencies in place to enable our company to continue to provide services to providers, group customers and our millions of members around the nation. Some of those services – particularly those provided over the phone – will require longer wait times. We encourage our members and customers to use our online and app-based services during this period, and we regret the inconvenience caused by this situation – which we desire to resolve quickly, consistent with the spirit of collective bargaining, with our partners at the UAW.”

