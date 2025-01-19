"We all live off our tips": Local bartenders weigh in on the tipped wages ruling amidst a busy playoff season

Saturday night, Detroit Lions fans across our neighborhoods made their way to Nuthouse Sports Grill to watch the game

Throughout the football season, bartenders and waitresses have been benefiting from the heavy foot traffic in their restaurants

In the attached story, I spoke with one bartender at Nuthouse about how important these tips are to her as the State Supreme Court ruling surrounding tipped wages is set to change the tipped wage system in Michigan.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A big night in my neighborhood for Lions fans.

"We haven't had this in a long time so we can talk now," said one fan.

It was also a big night for waitresses and bartenders here at Nuthouse in Downtown Lansing

Asya Lawrence

"Can I get a tall draft Miller Lite?" one customer asked the bartender

And a good crowd, can mean a good night of tips.

"Here's that for you," said Jesenia Green.

I was able to pull one of Nuthouse's bartenders, Jesenia, to the side [to talk with her].

"Just all of them coming and showing their support and it's loud in here, everyone's drinking, the vibes are high," Jesenia said.

And the highlight of these past two years for her… has been football season.

"It's nice here, I have enough to pay my bills and then some," she said.

But as Fox 47 news has been reporting, the recent State Supreme Court ruling surrounding tipped wages is set to change the way servers and bartenders are paid, and that makes her question how long these high paying weekends will continue.

"We all live off of our tips and if we were to work hourly, it wouldn't be worth anyone's while," Jesenia said.

