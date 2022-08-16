Waverly Community Schools breaks ground on $125 million bond-funded projects

LANSING, Mich. — Last year, voters approved a $125 million dollar bond for Waverly Community Schools to bring its buildings into the 21st century. On Monday, the district hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the upgrades.

"One thing is that athletics teaches lifelong lessons. There will be many warrior wins and losses, championships and defeats. But the best part is the relationship that coaches, families and students athletes will have the chance to create lifelong friendships and relationships that will exist long after their playing days are done," said one district official.

The bond allows the district to make several improvements, which includes new press boxes for the baseball and softball fields at the high school as well as improvements to the playing areas.

Incoming freshman, Marisela Guevara says she's excited about the upgrades.

"I play softball, so it's gonna be cool to play on a new field. So it's gonna be a good experience to play on a good field," said Guevara.

The district has six schools, which will all see some sort of upgrade to their buildings like ADA-compliant ramps and canopies, new entries with office and secure vestibules, locker room renovations, upgraded cafeterias, media centers, LED lighting and new furnishings.

Waverly Community Schools Board of Education President Mary Ann Martin says the bond projects are sorely needed.

"We're using that to build up and fix many things about the schools," said Martin.

This bond is the district's largest to date with the last one being approved by voters back in 2013 for $18.4 million used for technology upgrades.

Most of the district's buildings haven't seen any major improvements since the 1960s.

The bond-funded projects will not increase taxes for property owners and will be in place for 30 years.

