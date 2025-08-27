Water infrastructure upgrades underway with the help of state funding

LANSING, Mich — The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) has been working to modernize its water systems, with the help of more than $30 million in state funding received back in 2023.

State funding helped keep Lansing water rates lower by supporting over $30 million in infrastructure upgrades for the Board of Water & Light (BWL) in 2023.

Projects included a new water tower and expanded water main replacements, improving reliability and service throughout the area.

BWL warns that without continued state support, customers could see increased water bills in the future.

The Michigan Department of EGLE is working to secure more funding, with the governor proposing $30 million in statewide water infrastructure investment.

But BWL General Manager Dick Peffley says if that support dries up, residents could possibly see higher water bills.

“Right now we pump from a well, we treat that water, store it, deliver it to the customer — all for 1 penny per gallon,” Peffley said. “That is a very good value, and we want to keep it that way.”

The state-funded improvements have gone toward a number of projects, including a new water tower near Lake Lansing and Wood Street, designed to boost water reliability in that area.

“We’re also ramping up our water main replacement program,” Peffley added. “We’d like to replace eight miles of water main in town every year.”

These improvements have impacted customer bills, but state dollars have helped soften the blow. Without that financial support, Peffley warns, customers might be paying even more.

“That’s what we’re asking EGLE for. Give us some money and help us in grants, loan forgiveness, or low-interest loans so we can keep rates down,” he said.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) says it understands the importance of investing in water infrastructure.

“The governor has proposed $30 million in investment in water infrastructure across Michigan,” said EGLE chief of staff, Gillian Gainsley. “That’s so important to ensure our communities are making key investments while keeping water affordable.”

As BWL continues to plan and execute more infrastructure projects throughout the Lansing area, officials say they’re hopeful that state support will continue.

