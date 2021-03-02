LANSING, Mich. — State Sen. Jim Runestad, State Rep. Matt Hall and additional state legislators yet to be announced are hosting a press conference outside the steps of the State Capitol Building in Lansing, Tuesday, March 02 at 4:00 pm ET.

The State Legislature will be making additional announcements related to reports that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer paid for the silence of the state's top public health official following his abrupt resignation in the middle of the world's largest public health crisis in living memory. It also now being reported that the deputy director also signed a confidentiality agreement.

Michigan Republicans Respond to Governor Whitmer silence of the state's top public health official

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook